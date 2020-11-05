Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Iteris (ITI), Clearfield (CLFD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Iteris (ITI), Clearfield (CLFD) and Zynga (ZNGA) with bullish sentiments.

Iteris (ITI)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Iteris today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 56.4% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Iteris is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

Clearfield (CLFD)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Clearfield, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.65, close to its 52-week high of $23.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 56.1% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, Communications Systems, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearfield with a $24.00 average price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter reiterated a Buy rating on Zynga today and set a price target of $14.75. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.87, close to its 52-week high of $10.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Unity Software, and Corsair Gaming.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynga is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.73, representing a 19.7% upside. In a report issued on October 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

