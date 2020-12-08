Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Intuit (INTU), Smartsheet (SMAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intuit (INTU) and Smartsheet (SMAR) with bullish sentiments.

Intuit (INTU)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $372.19, close to its 52-week high of $377.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $403.00 average price target.

Smartsheet (SMAR)

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Smartsheet today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.7% and a 73.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Smartsheet with a $70.00 average price target, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stephens also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $55.00 price target.

