Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Inphi (IPHI), eGain (EGAN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Inphi (IPHI) and eGain (EGAN) with bullish sentiments.

Inphi (IPHI)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Inphi today and set a price target of $122.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.97, close to its 52-week high of $102.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 67.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Energy Industries, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Inphi is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $109.19, implying a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

eGain (EGAN)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on eGain today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.34.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.1% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on eGain is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00, representing a 24.9% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

