Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: IMPINJ (PI), 8X8 (EGHT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on IMPINJ (PI), 8X8 (EGHT) and Cree (CREE) with bullish sentiments.

IMPINJ (PI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to IMPINJ today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.5% and a 63.3% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IMPINJ is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, representing a 3.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

8X8 (EGHT)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on 8X8 today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 63.4% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 8X8 is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.60, a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Summit Redstone Partners also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $24.00 price target.

Cree (CREE)

Charter Equity analyst Edward F. Snyder maintained a Buy rating on Cree today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $66.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Snyder is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 67.2% success rate. Snyder covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Texas Instruments, and Broadcom.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cree with a $72.56 average price target, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $79.00 price target.

