Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: II-VI (IIVI), nVent Electric (NVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on II-VI (IIVI) and nVent Electric (NVT) with bullish sentiments.

II-VI (IIVI)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Buy rating to II-VI today and set a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $67.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 65.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for II-VI with a $104.38 average price target.

nVent Electric (NVT)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on nVent Electric, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.45, close to its 52-week high of $31.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 71.0% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

nVent Electric has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.20, representing a 19.1% upside. In a report issued on April 30, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

