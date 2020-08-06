Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: HubSpot (HUBS), QuickLogic (QUIK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on HubSpot (HUBS), QuickLogic (QUIK) and Synaptics (SYNA) with bullish sentiments.

HubSpot (HUBS)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on HubSpot today and set a price target of $275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $237.80, close to its 52-week high of $243.58.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 79.3% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, ChannelAdvisor, and Coupa Software.

HubSpot has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $234.57, a 0.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $235.00 price target.

QuickLogic (QUIK)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on QuickLogic, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.7% and a 45.5% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Display, Synaptics, and Corning.

QuickLogic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

Synaptics (SYNA)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Synaptics, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.70, close to its 52-week high of $84.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 57.3% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Synaptics with a $101.00 average price target, which is a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Rosenblatt Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $95.00 price target.

