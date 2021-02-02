Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Harmonic (HLIT), NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Harmonic (HLIT) and NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with bullish sentiments.

Harmonic (HLIT)

Raymond James analyst Simon Leopold maintained a Buy rating on Harmonic yesterday and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.88, close to its 52-week high of $8.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.7% and a 61.2% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

Harmonic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.83, which is a 12.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.50 price target.

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Caso from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on NXP Semiconductors. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $171.53, close to its 52-week high of $182.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 60.4% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and Skyworks Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NXP Semiconductors is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $181.73, which is a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

