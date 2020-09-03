Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Guidewire (GWRE), Ambarella (AMBA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Guidewire (GWRE) and Ambarella (AMBA) with bullish sentiments.

Guidewire (GWRE)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Guidewire, with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.38, close to its 52-week high of $124.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 68.4% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Guidewire has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $132.80, a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Ambarella (AMBA)

In a report released today, Kevin Cassidy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ambarella, with a price target of $62.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 69.8% success rate. Cassidy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smart Global Holdings, ON Semiconductor, and Western Digital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ambarella with a $56.25 average price target.

