Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: GAN (GAN), Extreme Networks (EXTR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on GAN (GAN) and Extreme Networks (EXTR) with bullish sentiments.

GAN (GAN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating on GAN today and set a price target of $28.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 43.4% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Smith Micro Software, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for GAN with a $28.83 average price target.

Extreme Networks (EXTR)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Extreme Networks, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 69.9% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Extreme Networks with a $7.00 average price target.

