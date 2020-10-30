Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Five9 (FIVN), Apple (AAPL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Five9 (FIVN), Apple (AAPL) and Proofpoint (PFPT) with bullish sentiments.

Five9 (FIVN)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Five9, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.11, close to its 52-week high of $148.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Five9 has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.07, representing a 7.1% upside. In a report issued on October 16, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $165.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso reiterated a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $115.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 56.7% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, SiTime Corporation, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.73, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $140.00 price target.

Proofpoint (PFPT)

In a report released today, Nehal Chokshi from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint, with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $103.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 55.7% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super Micro Computer, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $141.30, which is a 35.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.