Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Fiserv (FISV), Vonage Holdings (VG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Fiserv (FISV) and Vonage Holdings (VG) with bullish sentiments.

Fiserv (FISV)

In a report issued on March 7, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv, with a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $121.50, close to its 52-week high of $123.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 82.6% success rate. Koning covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TELUS International (CDA), Fidelity National Info, and Exlservice Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fiserv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $134.57, representing an 12.0% upside. In a report issued on March 5, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Robert W. Baird analyst William Power maintained a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings on March 5 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Power is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.1% and a 68.3% success rate. Power covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Axon Enterprise, and RingCentral.

Vonage Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.44, a 31.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

