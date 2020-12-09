Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Fiserv (FISV), Salesforce (CRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Fiserv (FISV), Salesforce (CRM) and Phreesia (PHR) with bullish sentiments.

Fiserv (FISV)

Raymond James analyst John Davis maintained a Buy rating on Fiserv yesterday and set a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.99, close to its 52-week high of $125.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 81.4% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Jack Henry & Associates, Bottomline Technologies, and Fidelity National Info.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiserv with a $129.13 average price target, representing a 7.6% upside. In a report issued on December 7, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Peterson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $227.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Peterson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 75.2% success rate. Peterson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., ZoomInfo Technologies, and Manhattan Associates.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $278.04, which is a 21.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

Phreesia (PHR)

Raymond James analyst John Ransom maintained a Buy rating on Phreesia yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 65.4% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Phreesia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.33, which is a -12.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 4, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.