Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Farfetch (FTCH), Vertex (VERX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Farfetch (FTCH) and Vertex (VERX) with bullish sentiments.

Farfetch (FTCH)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Farfetch, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.5% and a 63.4% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farfetch is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $71.00, implying an 80.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 10, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $83.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Vertex (VERX)

In a report released today, Joshua Reilly from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Vertex, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.59, close to its 52-week low of $16.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Reilly is ranked #5838 out of 7497 analysts.

Vertex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.33, representing a 60.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.