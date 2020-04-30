Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Facebook (FB), Digital Turbine (APPS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Facebook (FB) and Digital Turbine (APPS) with bullish sentiments.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $193.98.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.0% and a 70.4% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Salesforce.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $226.75, representing a 18.8% upside. In a report issued on April 16, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Digital Turbine (APPS)

In a report released today, Darren Aftahi from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Digital Turbine, with a price target of $8.25. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 51.2% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as The Meet Group, Mitek Systems, and Remark Media.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Turbine with a $10.00 average price target, a 60.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

