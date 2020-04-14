Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: F5 Networks (FFIV), Qualcomm (QCOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on F5 Networks (FFIV), Qualcomm (QCOM) and Fidelity National Info (FIS) with bullish sentiments.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

In a report issued on April 9, Sami Badri from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks, with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Badri is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 45.4% success rate. Badri covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Ubiquiti Networks, and CommScope Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for F5 Networks with a $139.27 average price target, which is an 11.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

Qualcomm (QCOM)

In a report issued on April 9, Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna maintained a Buy rating on Qualcomm, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $75.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Rolland is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 58.3% success rate. Rolland covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Power Integrations, Skyworks Solutions, and Texas Instruments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qualcomm with a $93.94 average price target, implying a 31.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $85.00 price target.

Fidelity National Info (FIS)

Barclays analyst Ramsey El Assal maintained a Buy rating on Fidelity National Info today and set a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $120.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Assal is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 61.9% success rate. Assal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, Epam Systems, and Evo Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Fidelity National Info with a $158.00 average price target, which is a 26.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

