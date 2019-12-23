Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: F5 Networks (FFIV), Match Group (MTCH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on F5 Networks (FFIV) and Match Group (MTCH) with bullish sentiments.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Nomura analyst Jeff Kvaal maintained a Buy rating on F5 Networks on December 20 and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Kvaal is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.6% success rate. Kvaal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, CommScope Holding, and Dell Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.11, which is a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $163.00 price target.

Match Group (MTCH)

In a report issued on December 19, Mark Kelley from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Match Group, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 75.9% success rate. Kelley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, IAC/InterActiveCorp, and ANGI Homeservices.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Match Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $88.53, which is a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 20, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

