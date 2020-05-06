Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Everbridge (EVBG), PROS Holdings (PRO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Everbridge (EVBG) and PROS Holdings (PRO) with bullish sentiments.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Everbridge, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $112.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 62.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.36, a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $119.00 price target.

PROS Holdings (PRO)

Northland Securities analyst Tyler Wood maintained a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 47.4% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, SPS Commerce, and Shotspotter.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $50.83, which is a 49.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $40.00 price target.

