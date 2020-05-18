Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Eventbrite (EB), Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Eventbrite (EB) and Ceragon Networks (CRNT) with bullish sentiments.

Eventbrite (EB)

Eventbrite received a Buy rating and a $12.00 price target from SunTrust Robinson analyst Youssef Squali today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.43, close to its 52-week low of $5.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Squali is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 71.1% success rate. Squali covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Eventbrite with a $10.75 average price target.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Ceragon Networks, with a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 52.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceragon Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $3.25.

