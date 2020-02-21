Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Epam Systems (EPAM), Square (SQ)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Epam Systems (EPAM) and Square (SQ) with bullish sentiments.

Epam Systems (EPAM)

In a report released today, Joseph Foresi from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Epam Systems, with a price target of $260.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.78, close to its 52-week high of $248.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Foresi is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 90.4% success rate. Foresi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, Fidelity National Info, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Epam Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $259.00, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Square (SQ)

Citigroup analyst Peter Christiansen maintained a Buy rating on Square today and set a price target of $99.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.74, close to its 52-week high of $87.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Christiansen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 82.6% success rate. Christiansen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Automatic Data Processing, CoStar Group, and Paychex.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Square with a $81.33 average price target, which is a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $89.00 price target.

