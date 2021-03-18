Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Envestnet (ENV), Upstart Holdings (UPST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Envestnet (ENV) and Upstart Holdings (UPST) with bullish sentiments.

Envestnet (ENV)

In a report released today, Surinder Thind from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Envestnet, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.68.

Thind has an average return of 20.3% when recommending Envestnet.

According to TipRanks.com, Thind is ranked #1958 out of 7397 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Envestnet with a $91.75 average price target, implying a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Upstart Holdings (UPST)

In a report released yesterday, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Upstart Holdings, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $89.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Regional Management, and Enova International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upstart Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $70.33, a -15.8% downside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $111.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on UPST: