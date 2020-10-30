Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Dynatrace (DT), General Electric (GE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynatrace (DT), General Electric (GE) and TE Connectivity (TEL) with bullish sentiments.

Dynatrace (DT)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Dynatrace on October 28 and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 75.5% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.36, implying a 37.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 23, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $52.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

General Electric (GE)

In a report issued on October 28, Deane Dray from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on General Electric, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Dray is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 55.3% success rate. Dray covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Atkore International Group, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for General Electric with a $8.77 average price target, representing a 14.5% upside. In a report issued on October 20, Merrill Lynch also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TE Connectivity (TEL)

In a report issued on October 28, Joseph Spak from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on TE Connectivity, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $96.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -10.6% and a 52.9% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Tenneco Automotive, Garrett Motion, and American Axle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TE Connectivity with a $115.00 average price target, which is a 19.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Robert W. Baird also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $118.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.