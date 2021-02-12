Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Dynatrace (DT), 2U (TWOU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dynatrace (DT), 2U (TWOU) and Cohu (COHU) with bullish sentiments.

Dynatrace (DT)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Dynatrace, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.00, close to its 52-week high of $56.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 72.0% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, LiveRamp Holdings, and ServiceNow.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dynatrace is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $58.91, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

2U (TWOU)

Needham analyst Ryan MacDonald reiterated a Buy rating on 2U today and set a price target of $61.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.17, close to its 52-week high of $50.25.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.2% and a 86.6% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Coupa Software, Verint Systems, and ChannelAdvisor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on 2U is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.50, representing a 5.6% upside. In a report issued on February 1, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

Cohu (COHU)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton assigned a Buy rating to Cohu today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $50.48, close to its 52-week high of $50.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 48.6% and a 80.7% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Allegro MicroSystems, and Ultra Clean Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cohu with a $49.86 average price target, representing a -0.3% downside. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

