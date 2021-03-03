Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Descartes (DSGX), Jamf Holding (JAMF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Descartes (DSGX) and Jamf Holding (JAMF) with bullish sentiments.

Descartes (DSGX)

In a report issued on March 1, Paul Treiber from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Descartes, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $59.88, close to its 52-week high of $64.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Treiber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 76.4% success rate. Treiber covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enghouse Systems, Sierra Wireless, and BlackBerry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Descartes is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.63.

Jamf Holding (JAMF)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Jamf Holding yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.5% and a 76.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Zoom Video Communications, and Palantir Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Jamf Holding with a $44.67 average price target.

