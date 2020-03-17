Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Coupa Software (COUP), Leaf Group (LEAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coupa Software (COUP) and Leaf Group (LEAF) with bullish sentiments.

Coupa Software (COUP)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Coupa Software, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $109.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.0% and a 42.2% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and ACI Worldwide.

Coupa Software has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.44, a 50.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Leaf Group (LEAF)

In a report released yesterday, Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Leaf Group, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.91, close to its 52-week low of $1.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Ripps is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -23.2% and a 16.7% success rate. Ripps covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Facebook, and Alphabet.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Leaf Group with a $5.00 average price target.

