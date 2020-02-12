Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: CoStar Group (CSGP), Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on CoStar Group (CSGP) and Smith Micro Software (SMSI) with bullish sentiments.

CoStar Group (CSGP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on CoStar Group yesterday and set a price target of $640.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $668.29, close to its 52-week high of $699.23.

Buck has an average return of 33.5% when recommending CoStar Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #4401 out of 5897 analysts.

CoStar Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $651.33.

Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols maintained a Buy rating on Smith Micro Software today and set a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.40, close to its 52-week high of $6.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 48.4% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Avid Technology, Horizon Global, and RF Industries.

Smith Micro Software has an analyst consensus of Hold.

