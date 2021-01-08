Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), Micron (MU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI), Micron (MU) and One Stop Systems (OSS) with bullish sentiments.

Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI)

Leerink Partners analyst Stephanie Davis maintained a Buy rating on Computer Programs and Systems today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Davis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Nuance Communications, and NextGen Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Computer Programs and Systems with a $32.33 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Weston Twigg from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $121.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $79.11, close to its 52-week high of $80.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Twigg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 75.1% success rate. Twigg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and MKS Instruments.

Micron has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.10, a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

One Stop Systems (OSS)

In a report released today, Joe Gomes from Noble Financial maintained a Buy rating on One Stop Systems, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Gomes is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 62.2% success rate. Gomes covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Information Services Group, Kelly Services, and DLH Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for One Stop Systems with a $6.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.