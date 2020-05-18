Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Communications Systems (JCS), Limelight Networks (LLNW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Communications Systems (JCS) and Limelight Networks (LLNW) with bullish sentiments.

Communications Systems (JCS)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Communications Systems, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 47.2% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and DASAN Zhone Solutions.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Communications Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Limelight Networks (LLNW)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Limelight Networks, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.5% and a 50.9% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Ribbon Communications, and USA Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Limelight Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.