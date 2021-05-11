Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Ceva (CEVA), Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ceva (CEVA), Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) and Cerence (CRNC) with bullish sentiments.

Ceva (CEVA)

Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang reiterated a Buy rating on Ceva today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 48.9% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ceva is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $65.50, which is a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

In a report released today, Rajvindra Gill from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Velodyne Lidar, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.38, close to its 52-week low of $10.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 64.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Everspin Technologies, and Smart Global Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Velodyne Lidar is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.57, representing a 57.2% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

Cerence (CRNC)

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on Cerence today and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Ives is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.1% and a 63.9% success rate. Ives covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Palo Alto Networks.

Cerence has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.50, implying a 34.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

