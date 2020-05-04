Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Ceragon Networks (CRNT), DSP Group (DSPG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ceragon Networks (CRNT) and DSP Group (DSPG) with bullish sentiments.

Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson assigned a Buy rating to Ceragon Networks today and set a price target of $3.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 52.2% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ceragon Networks with a $3.38 average price target.

DSP Group (DSPG)

Needham analyst Rajvindra Gill reiterated a Buy rating on DSP Group today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.2% and a 50.4% success rate. Gill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sequans Communications S A, Smart Global Holdings, and Everspin Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DSP Group with a $19.00 average price target.

