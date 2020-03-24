Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Cars (CARS), ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cars (CARS) and ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) with bullish sentiments.

Cars (CARS)

In a report released today, Lee Krowl from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Cars, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.73, close to its 52-week low of $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Krowl is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -21.2% and a 15.0% success rate. Krowl covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Rubicon Project, and Digital Turbine.

Cars has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.29, representing a 197.6% upside. In a report issued on March 9, BTIG also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $10.00 price target.

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

In a report released yesterday, Zach Cummins from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor, with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -27.4% and a 20.4% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and Liveperson.

ChannelAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

