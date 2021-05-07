Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Cambium Networks (CMBM), Fiverr International (FVRR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Cambium Networks (CMBM), Fiverr International (FVRR) and CommScope Holding (COMM) with bullish sentiments.

Cambium Networks (CMBM)

In a report released today, Rod Hall from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Cambium Networks, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $60.54, close to its 52-week high of $66.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Hall is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 49.2% success rate. Hall covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Arista Networks, Corsair Gaming, and Avaya Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cambium Networks is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $63.17, which is a 10.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Fiverr International (FVRR)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mike Ng maintained a Buy rating on Fiverr International today and set a price target of $296.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $186.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Ng covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ANGI Homeservices, Playtika Holding, and IAC/InterActive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fiverr International with a $281.63 average price target, implying a 55.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

CommScope Holding (COMM)

Goldman Sachs analyst Mark Delaney maintained a Buy rating on CommScope Holding today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.43.

Delaney has an average return of 12.5% when recommending CommScope Holding.

According to TipRanks.com, Delaney is ranked #1226 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CommScope Holding with a $21.14 average price target, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

