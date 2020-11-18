Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Calamp Crop (CAMP), PDF Solutions (PDFS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calamp Crop (CAMP) and PDF Solutions (PDFS) with bullish sentiments.

Calamp Crop (CAMP)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Calamp Crop today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 58.2% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Calamp Crop has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.71.

PDF Solutions (PDFS)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on PDF Solutions today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 72.7% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDF Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.00.

