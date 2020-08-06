Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Bill.com Holdings (BILL), ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bill.com Holdings (BILL) and ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) with bullish sentiments.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

Needham analyst Scott Berg reiterated a Buy rating on Bill.com Holdings today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.54, close to its 52-week high of $104.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 72.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bill.com Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $91.14, representing a -9.3% downside. In a report issued on July 29, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $103.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

In a report released today, Ryan MacDonald from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.81.

According to TipRanks.com, MacDonald is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.4% and a 79.3% success rate. MacDonald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Verint Systems, Coupa Software, and Liveperson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ChannelAdvisor with a $22.50 average price target, representing a 5.0% upside. In a report issued on July 24, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.