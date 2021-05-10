Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Bilibili (BILI), Uber Technologies (UBER)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bilibili (BILI) and Uber Technologies (UBER) with bullish sentiments.

Bilibili (BILI)

In a report issued on May 7, Jialong Shi from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Bilibili, with a price target of $138.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $101.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.0% and a 64.9% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NetEase, Baidu, and Weibo.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Bilibili with a $158.38 average price target, which is a 51.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $139.00 price target.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Nomura analyst Anindya Das maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies on May 6 and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $47.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Das is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Das covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as General Motors, GoodYear Tire, and Stellantis.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Uber Technologies is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $72.58, representing a 53.7% upside. In a report issued on April 26, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

