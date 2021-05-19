Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Baidu (BIDU), Transcat (TRNS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Baidu (BIDU), Transcat (TRNS) and Alteryx (AYX) with bullish sentiments.

Baidu (BIDU)

In a report released today, Bo Pei CFA from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Baidu, with a price target of $355.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $188.88.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.2% and a 17.6% success rate. CFA covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, BlueCity Holdings, and Tencent Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Baidu is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $340.44, a 72.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a HK$350.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Transcat (TRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Transcat today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.47.

Buck has an average return of 56.2% when recommending Transcat.

According to TipRanks.com, Buck is ranked #338 out of 7517 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Transcat is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.25, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 17, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $51.00 price target.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.41, close to its 52-week low of $74.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Abernethy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 61.6% success rate. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sumo Logic, Snowflake, and Dynatrace.

Alteryx has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.33, a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.