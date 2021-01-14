Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Baidu (BIDU), Everbridge (EVBG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Baidu (BIDU) and Everbridge (EVBG) with bullish sentiments.

Baidu (BIDU)

In a report released today, Hans Chung from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Baidu, with a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.94, close to its 52-week high of $248.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Chung is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.2% and a 54.6% success rate. Chung covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meituan Dianping, Lufax Holding, and Dada Nexus.

Baidu has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $203.14, implying a -16.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report released today, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.49.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 39.3% and a 85.3% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $167.14.

