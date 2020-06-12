Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: AXT (AXTI), Ducommun (DCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AXT (AXTI) and Ducommun (DCO) with bullish sentiments.

AXT (AXTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Dave Kang reiterated a Buy rating on AXT today and set a price target of $5.90. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 62.0% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Acacia Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AXT is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.45.

Ducommun (DCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mike Crawford maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun yesterday and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Crawford is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 51.7% success rate. Crawford covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as TTM Technologies, Finjan Holdings, and Kratos Defense.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $42.60, which is a 14.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

