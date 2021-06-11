Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Aterian (ATER), IAC/InterActive (IAC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aterian (ATER) and IAC/InterActive (IAC) with bullish sentiments.

Aterian (ATER)

In a report released today, Matt Koranda from Roth Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aterian, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.50.

Koranda has an average return of 159.2% when recommending Aterian.

According to TipRanks.com, Koranda is ranked #1670 out of 7547 analysts.

Aterian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, implying a 140.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IAC/InterActive (IAC)

Piper Sandler analyst Thomas Champion maintained a Buy rating on IAC/InterActive today and set a price target of $180.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $150.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Champion is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 53.9% success rate. Champion covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zillow Group Class A, Alphabet Class A, and VIZIO Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for IAC/InterActive with a $249.10 average price target, which is a 63.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on IAC: