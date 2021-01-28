Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Boeing (BA) and Facebook (FB) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Buy rating to Apple today and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.06, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.7% and a 69.4% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Apple is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $142.46, a -0.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $153.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Boeing (BA)

In a report released yesterday, Noah Poponak from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Boeing, with a price target of $257.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $194.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Poponak is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 55.5% success rate. Poponak covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Teledyne Technologies, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Boeing has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $232.44.

Facebook (FB)

In a report released today, Eric Sheridan from UBS maintained a Buy rating on Facebook, with a price target of $350.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $272.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Sheridan is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.9% and a 75.2% success rate. Sheridan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Fiverr International, and Alphabet Class C.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $332.58, representing a 17.7% upside. In a report issued on January 19, BMO Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $325.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on FB: