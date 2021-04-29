Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), AXT (AXTI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), AXT (AXTI) and Brightcove (BCOV) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Martin Yang from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Apple, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $133.58, close to its 52-week high of $145.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 55.6% success rate. Yang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Universal Display, and QuickLogic.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Apple with a $158.48 average price target, representing a 18.0% upside. In a report issued on April 14, Evercore ISI also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AXT (AXTI)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on AXT today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Power Integrations, and Himax Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AXT with a $16.00 average price target.

Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 37.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Brightcove has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67, representing a 47.0% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Colliers Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.