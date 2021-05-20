Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Apple (AAPL), Autodesk (ADSK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Autodesk (ADSK) and Raytheon Technologies (RTX) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

UBS analyst David Vogt maintained a Buy rating on Apple yesterday and set a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $124.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Vogt is ranked #2649 out of 7517 analysts.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $159.55, a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Evercore ISI also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $175.00 price target.

Autodesk (ADSK)

Robert W. Baird analyst Joseph Vruwink maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk on May 18 and set a price target of $360.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $273.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Vruwink is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Vruwink covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Manhattan Associates, Bentley Systems, and Cadence Design.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autodesk is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $341.88, which is a 27.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Robert W. Baird analyst Peter Arment reiterated a Buy rating on Raytheon Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $84.70, close to its 52-week high of $87.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Arment is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 63.1% success rate. Arment covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Spirit AeroSystems, and Rada Electronics.

Raytheon Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $94.33, an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Redburn Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

