Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), Telus (TU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), Telus (TU) and Zynga (ZNGA) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.0% and a 68.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Opendoor Technologies, Fiverr International, and Zillow Group Class C.

ANGI Homeservices has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.52.

Telus (TU)

In a report released today, Tim Casey from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Telus, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.66, close to its 52-week high of $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 73.3% success rate. Casey covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cogeco Communications, Corus Entertainment, and Shaw Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Telus with a $25.76 average price target, implying a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, RBC Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a C$30.00 price target.

Zynga (ZNGA)

In a report released today, Gerrick Johnson from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on Zynga, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Johnson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 52.7% success rate. Johnson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Camping World Holdings, Winnebago Industries, and Activision Blizzard.

Zynga has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.53, representing a 23.1% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $13.50 price target.

