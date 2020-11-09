Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: ANGI Homeservices (ANGI), PowerFleet (PWFL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) and PowerFleet (PWFL) with bullish sentiments.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald reiterated a Buy rating on ANGI Homeservices today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.5% and a 79.6% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Uber Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ANGI Homeservices with a $14.40 average price target, implying a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PowerFleet (PWFL)

In a report released today, Gary Prestopino from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Prestopino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 51.3% success rate. Prestopino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Kar Auction Services, Points International, and Liquidity Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PowerFleet with a $11.50 average price target, a 76.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.