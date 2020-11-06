Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Alteryx (AYX), Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX) and Bill.com Holdings (BILL) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

In a report released today, Jack Andrews from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx, with a price target of $159.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $144.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 67.5% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alteryx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $158.33, implying a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $180.00 price target.

Bill.com Holdings (BILL)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Bill.com Holdings, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $110.88, close to its 52-week high of $120.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.8% and a 70.9% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

Bill.com Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $118.00, which is a 5.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

