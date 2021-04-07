Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Alphabet Class A (GOOGL), Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alphabet Class A (GOOGL) and Smart Global Holdings (SGH) with bullish sentiments.

Alphabet Class A (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Brent Thill from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet Class A, with a price target of $2400.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2209.26, close to its 52-week high of $2228.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 75.0% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Palantir Technologies, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Alphabet Class A has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $2388.47, an 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $2525.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smart Global Holdings (SGH)

Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis maintained a Buy rating on Smart Global Holdings today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.71, close to its 52-week high of $50.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Lipacis is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.9% and a 77.0% success rate. Lipacis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Tower Semiconductor, and NXP Semiconductors.

Smart Global Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $62.25, which is a 26.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.