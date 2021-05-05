Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Akamai (AKAM), IPG Photonics (IPGP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akamai (AKAM), IPG Photonics (IPGP) and Lattice Semicon (LSCC) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Akamai, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $105.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.1% and a 61.9% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.20, a 18.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

IPG Photonics (IPGP)

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti reiterated a Buy rating on IPG Photonics today and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $189.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.2% and a 65.2% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IPG Photonics with a $252.50 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

Lattice Semicon (LSCC)

In a report released today, Hans Mosesmann from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Lattice Semicon, with a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.6% and a 66.8% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Lattice Semicon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.88, representing a 9.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Colliers Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.