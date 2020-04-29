Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Akamai (AKAM), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Akamai (AKAM), Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) and Alphabet (GOOGL) with bullish sentiments.

Akamai (AKAM)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Akamai, with a price target of $112.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $101.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 53.7% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Akamai has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $110.11, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Evercore ISI also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Northland Securities analyst Gus Richard maintained a Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices today and set a price target of $67.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $55.51, close to its 52-week high of $59.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Richard is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.6% and a 66.0% success rate. Richard covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Power Integrations, and Enphase Energy.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Advanced Micro Devices with a $55.44 average price target, representing a -3.0% downside. In a report issued on April 15, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $62.00 price target.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

In a report released today, Doug Anmuth from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet, with a price target of $1505.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1232.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Anmuth is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 66.5% success rate. Anmuth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fiverr International, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

Alphabet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1506.42, implying a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1350.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on GOOGL: