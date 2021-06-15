Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Microsoft (MSFT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF), Microsoft (MSFT) and Tyler Technologies (TYL) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Hallam from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE, with a price target of EUR135.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $136.02, close to its 52-week high of $140.00.

Hallam has an average return of 13.4% when recommending Airbus Group SE.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallam is ranked #1739 out of 7551 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.69, representing a 4.6% upside. In a report issued on June 1, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR138.00 price target.

Microsoft (MSFT)

In a report released yesterday, Kirk Materne from Evercore ISI maintained a Buy rating on Microsoft, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $259.89, close to its 52-week high of $263.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Materne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 81.8% success rate. Materne covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, Cognyte Software, and Citrix Systems.

Microsoft has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $297.96, implying a 15.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, KGI Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

Robert W. Baird analyst Robert Oliver reiterated a Buy rating on Tyler Technologies yesterday and set a price target of $500.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $437.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Oliver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 81.1% success rate. Oliver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aspen Technology, PROS Holdings, and Sprout Social.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tyler Technologies with a $501.25 average price target, which is a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $480.00 price target.

