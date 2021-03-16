Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Airbus Group SE (EADSF), General Electric (GE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Airbus Group SE (EADSF) and General Electric (GE) with bullish sentiments.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew Humphrey maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR111.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $119.11, close to its 52-week high of $124.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Humphrey is ranked #6689 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Airbus Group SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $126.89, a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR120.00 price target.

General Electric (GE)

Goldman Sachs analyst Joe Ritchie maintained a Buy rating on General Electric yesterday and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.17, close to its 52-week high of $14.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Ritchie is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 65.9% success rate. Ritchie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Illinois Tool Works, and Johnson Controls.

General Electric has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.27, which is a 7.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

