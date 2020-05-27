Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Agilysys (AGYS), Ooma (OOMA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Agilysys (AGYS) and Ooma (OOMA) with bullish sentiments.

Agilysys (AGYS)

In a report released today, Tyler Wood from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Agilysys, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 60.9% success rate. Wood covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, PROS Holdings, and SPS Commerce.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Agilysys with a $23.75 average price target, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ooma (OOMA)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ooma, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 52.8% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Ooma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.25, implying a 48.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.